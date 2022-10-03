PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Ed Sheeran took to his social media platforms to announce his Mathematics Tour. Ed will be making two stops in Pennsylvania next summer.

Ed Sheeran announced his 2023 Mathematics Tour this morning in tweet on his official Twitter. Ed will be performing at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on June 3, 2023 and at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on July 8, 2023.

If you are interested in early access to tickets you can sign up here. The ticket presale will take place on Oct. 12 and the official sale will take place on Oct. 14.

Special guests Khalid, Russ, Dylan, Rosa Linn, Cat Burns, and Maisie Peters will be joining Ed on his tour.