Elton John bringing ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour to Hershey

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Elton John is coming to Giant Center next year for his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour.

The number one top-performing solo male artist announced 24 new concert dates to his sold-out tour, including Hershey on April 20.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 22 at 10 a.m.

The new dates complete the second year of the North American leg of the three-year worldwide tour, counting 43 dates in 2020. The tour will be making stops in new cities across North America.

The show features some of Elton’s most beloved songs from his legendary catalog, including “Bennie and the Jets,” “Rocket Man,” “Tiny Dancer,” and “Philadelphia Freedom.”

Elton wraps 2019 with one of his most successful years to date. In addition to the incredible success of the tour, the film “Rocketman” has drawn commercial success and rave reviews, as has Elton’s memoir, “Me,” which hit number one on the New York Times Best Sellers list.

For more information, visit HersheyEntertainment.com.