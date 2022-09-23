HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Theater-goers can enter a lottery to receive discounted tickets to “The Book of Mormon” at the Hershey Theatre, the Hershey Entertainment & Resorts Company announced Friday.

“The Book of Mormon” has performances in Hershey from Sept. 27 to Oct. 2. The producers of the show offer low-priced lottery seats in every city on its national tour, the Hershey Entertainment & Resorts Company said.

To enter to receive the $25 tickets, individuals can write their name and the number of tickets (1 or 2) they want to purchase on a provided card to submit at the Hershey Theatre box office in person beginning two and a half hours before each performance.

Two hours before the show begins, names will be drawn randomly for a limited number of tickets that cost $25 each. Winners must be present at the time of the drawing and show valid ID to purchase the tickets, the Hershey Entertainment & Resorts Company explained.

One entry is allowed per person, and two tickets are allowed per winner, the Hershey Entertainment & Resorts Company noted. Entries are checked for duplication prior to the drawings. Lottery tickets are subject to availability.

Full-price tickets can still be purchased online here, as well.

“The Book of Mormon” has won nine Tony Awards including Best Musical.