Entertainment brands show support for the Black Lives Matter movement

Entertainment
Entertainment brands from Netflix to Disney continue to support the Black Lives Matter movement on their platforms and social media.

Viacom-CBS stations went dark Monday evening, BET, MTV, Comedy Central, and more put up a graphic of the words “I can’t breathe” for 8 minutes and 46 seconds.

That’s the amount of time Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on George Floyd’s neck. Chauvin has been charged with murder in Floyd’s death.

Many in the music industry are observing Black Out Tuesday today.

It’s a day to pause music and reflect on the racial tension and protests gripping the nation.

Columbia Records, Live Nation, Spotify, and more are participating. Interscope says it will not release music this week, and many labels are urging people to donate and volunteer.

