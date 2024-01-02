HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Venues around the Hershey area are getting ready for concerts, shows and events that will be taking place during the 2024 season.
Below is a list of all the concerts and events coming to Hershey at either Hersheypark Stadium, Giant Center, or the Hershey Theatre.
January
- Cirque Du Soliel: Crystal
- Giant Center
- Jan. 11 to Jan. 14
- Click here for more information
- Beyond The Footlights
- Hershey Theatre
- Jan. 20 at 7:45 p.m.
- Click here for more information
- Leanne Morgan Just Getting Started Tour
- Hershey Theatre
- Jan. 25- Jan. 26 at 7 p.m.
- Click here for more information.
February
- KC and The Sunshine Band
- Hershey Theatre
- Feb. 3 at 7 p.m.
- Click here for more information.
- Fortune Feimister
- Hershey Theatre
- Feb. 16 – Times vary
- Click here for more information.
- Elevation Worship
- Giant Center
- Feb. 20- Times vary
- Click here for more information.
- Blake Shelton: Back to the Honky Tonk Tour
- Giant Center
- Feb. 22- Times vary
- Click here for more information.
- Harlem Globetrotters 2024 World Tour
- Giant Center
- Feb. 25 at 3 p.m.
- Click here for more information.
March
- Diana Krall
- Hershey Theatre
- March 2 at 7 p.m.
- Click here for more information.
- Brit Floyd
- Hershey Theatre
- March 12- Times vary
- Click here for more information.
- Jesus Christ Superstar
- Hershey Theatre
- March 23 and 24- Times vary
- Click here for more information.
- Disney on Ice: Into the Magic
- Giant Center
- March 28 to March 31- Times vary
- Click here for more information.
April
- Mamma Mia!
- Hershey Theatre
- April 2 to April 7- Times vary
- Click here for more information
- Whose Live Anyway?
- Hershey Theatre
- April 13- Times vary
- Click here for more information.
- The Price is Right Live
- Hershey Theatre
- April 16 at 7:30 p.m.
- Click here for more information.
- The Classic Rock Show
- Hershey Theatre
- April 17 at 8 p.m.
- Click here for more information.
- Beth Hart
- Hershey Theatre
- April 18 at 7:30 p.m.
- Click here for more information.
May
- Vibez Tour: An Intimate Evening with Godsmack
- Hershey Theatre
- May 1 at 8 p.m.
- Click here for more information.
- Shrek: The Musical
- Hershey Theatre
- May 3 to May 4- Times Vary
- Click here for more information.
- Morgan Wallen: One Night at a Time Tour
- Hersheypark Stadium
- May 9 at 7 p.m.
- Click here for more information.
- NF Hope Tour
- Giant Center
- May 21 at 7 p.m.
- Click here for more information.
June
- Hootie and the Blowfish
- Hersheypark Stadium
- June 28 at 7 p.m.
- Click here for more information.
July
- Foo Fighters: Everything or Nothing at All Tour
- Hersheypark Stadium
- July 23 at 7 p.m.
- Click here for more information.
- Journey and Def Leppard
- Hersheypark Stadium
- July 25 at 6 p.m.
- Click here for more information.
August
- New Kids on the Block
- Hersheypark Stadium
- Aug. 3 at 7 p.m.
- Click here for more information.
- Green Day
- Hersheypark Stadium
- Aug. 10 at 6 p.m.
- Click here for more information.
- Creed: Summer of ’99
- Hersheypark Stadium
- Aug. 23 at 7 p.m.
- Click here for more information.
October
- P!NK
- Hersheypark Stadium
- Oct. 1 at 6:30 p.m.
- Click here for more information.