HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Venues around the Hershey area are getting ready for concerts, shows and events that will be taking place during the 2024 season.

Below is a list of all the concerts and events coming to Hershey at either Hersheypark Stadium, Giant Center, or the Hershey Theatre.

January

Cirque Du Soliel: Crystal Giant Center Jan. 11 to Jan. 14 Click here for more information



Beyond The Footlights Hershey Theatre Jan. 20 at 7:45 p.m. Click here for more information



Leanne Morgan Just Getting Started Tour Hershey Theatre Jan. 25- Jan. 26 at 7 p.m. Click here for more information.



February

KC and The Sunshine Band Hershey Theatre Feb. 3 at 7 p.m. Click here for more information.



Fortune Feimister Hershey Theatre Feb. 16 – Times vary Click here for more information.



Elevation Worship Giant Center Feb. 20- Times vary Click here for more information.



Blake Shelton: Back to the Honky Tonk Tour Giant Center Feb. 22- Times vary Click here for more information.



Harlem Globetrotters 2024 World Tour Giant Center Feb. 25 at 3 p.m. Click here for more information.



March

Diana Krall Hershey Theatre March 2 at 7 p.m. Click here for more information.



Brit Floyd Hershey Theatre March 12- Times vary Click here for more information.



Jesus Christ Superstar Hershey Theatre March 23 and 24- Times vary Click here for more information.



Disney on Ice: Into the Magic Giant Center March 28 to March 31- Times vary Click here for more information.



April

Mamma Mia! Hershey Theatre April 2 to April 7- Times vary Click here for more information



Whose Live Anyway? Hershey Theatre April 13- Times vary Click here for more information.



The Price is Right Live Hershey Theatre April 16 at 7:30 p.m. Click here for more information.



The Classic Rock Show Hershey Theatre April 17 at 8 p.m. Click here for more information.



Beth Hart Hershey Theatre April 18 at 7:30 p.m. Click here for more information.



May

Vibez Tour: An Intimate Evening with Godsmack Hershey Theatre May 1 at 8 p.m. Click here for more information.



Shrek: The Musical Hershey Theatre May 3 to May 4- Times Vary Click here for more information.



Morgan Wallen: One Night at a Time Tour Hersheypark Stadium May 9 at 7 p.m. Click here for more information.



NF Hope Tour Giant Center May 21 at 7 p.m. Click here for more information.



June

Hootie and the Blowfish Hersheypark Stadium June 28 at 7 p.m. Click here for more information.



July

Foo Fighters: Everything or Nothing at All Tour Hersheypark Stadium July 23 at 7 p.m. Click here for more information.



Journey and Def Leppard Hersheypark Stadium July 25 at 6 p.m. Click here for more information.



August

New Kids on the Block Hersheypark Stadium Aug. 3 at 7 p.m. Click here for more information.



Green Day Hersheypark Stadium Aug. 10 at 6 p.m. Click here for more information.



Creed: Summer of ’99 Hersheypark Stadium Aug. 23 at 7 p.m. Click here for more information.



October