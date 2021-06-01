Everybody grab your wallets … Guns N’ Roses are back at Hersheypark this July

Hershey, Pa. (WHTM) — Concerts are back this summer, which means Guns N’ Roses are back, too! On July 31, the iconic rock legends will kick off their epic 2021 tour at Hersheypark Stadium.

Tickets will go on sale beginning Friday, June 4, at 12 p.m.

The return of their tour comes with rescheduled dates and 14 additional new shows across the U.S. this summer and fall.

Wolfgang Van Halen’s Mammoth WVH will make their touring debut with Guns N’ Roses and will perform songs from their upcoming self-titled LP, releases June 11.