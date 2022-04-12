HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Metal band fans get excited for September. Five Finger Death Punch is making a stop in Hershey with rock icons Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods.

The concert will take place at the Hersheypark Stadium on Saturday, September 24, at 6:30 p.m. as part of the Highmark Blue Shield Concert Series.

For more information on tickets visit Hershey Entertainment’s website by click here, or visit FiveFingerDeathPunch’s website by clicking here.