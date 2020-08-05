Five high schoolers named National Student Poets

This combination of photos released by the National Student Poets Program shows, from left, Madelyn Dietz, Manasi Garg, Isabella Ramirez, Ethan Wang and Anthony Wiles who have been named finalists in the Class of 2020 National Student Poets Program. Each receives a $5,000 cash award. (National Student Poets Program via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Five high school juniors, residing everywhere from Lake Worth, Florida, to Saratoga, California, have been named National Student Poets.

A partnership between the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the nonprofit Alliance for Young Artists & Writers, the student poet program was launched in 2011, with winners contributing to community programs and and poetry events and performing their work everywhere from Lincoln Center to the White House. Winning applicants each represent a different region and are chosen based on creativity, dedication and promise.

This year’s poets are Isabella Ramirez, from Lake Worth; Ethan Wang, from Katy, Texas; Manasi Garg, from Saratoga; Madelyn Dietz, from St. Paul, Minn.; and Anthony Wiles, from Sewickley, Pennsylvania. Each receives a $5,000 cash award.

“Now more than ever, we look to a rising generation of creative leaders to demonstrate the power that poetry and the literary arts have to inspire, galvanize, and unite communities,” Christopher Wisniewski, executive director of the Alliance for Young Artists & Writers. said in a statement Wednesday. “We are excited to work with these five exceptional teens to engage museums, libraries, and schools in the year ahead, and we are eager to see all that they will accomplish.”

The final five were selected from more than 20,000 submissions, reviewed by a panel that included former U.S. poet laureate Juan Felipe Herrera and such fellow poets as Edward Hirsch, Danez Smith and Arthur Sye.