(WHTM) — After Garth Brooks finishes his outdoor stadium tour this summer, he says he won’t perform at outdoor stadiums anymore.

Brooks will still be doing concerts, just at smaller indoor venues with a roof over his head. He says it was rough having to reschedule stadium dates because of bad weather and because of the pandemic.

“If you get to play for, say, 70,000 people here, next time you play here, if you’re going to play for 70,000, how about five nights indoor? I’ll be happy to do that because it’s better for the band and crew, and it’s better for those people that come to see you,” Brooks said.

His U.S. stadium tour is set to wrap up at the end of July.