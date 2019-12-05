Get paid to watch every Star Wars movie

CableTV.com says they will pay one lucky person $1,000 to watch every Star Wars movie, back-to-back, before the release of ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ on December 20.

You must be an active Twitter user willing to share the movie-marathon experience while tagging the Cable TV team on Twitter.

The ten movies will take a total of 22 hours and 25 minutes to watch and can be watched in any order you choose.

The winner will receive every movie on BluRay plus Star Wars gear, including a nerf Han Solo blaster, a Chewbacca onesie, and an R2 D2 popcorn popper.

To qualify, you must be a US citizen age 18 or older.

Visit CableTV.com to submit your application. The deadline to apply is December 11 at 7 p.m. May the force be with you!