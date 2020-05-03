Get ready for National Star Wars Day

HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM) – It’s going to be a great week for Star Wars fans.

Not only will there be a new release, but ‘National Star Wars Day’ is on May 4th.

The holiday is a pun on the phrase ‘May the force be with you’ and was started by fans.

Large events and parties will likely be limited this year due to the pandemic.

BUt don’t worry, on May 4th Disney-Plus is debuting a new eight-part docu-series called, ‘Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian.”

It’s a behind-the-scenes look at how the popular ‘Mandalorian’ series was created, including interviews and never before seen footage.