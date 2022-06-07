Make a customized hat for Father’s Day that your dad will love! Amy Latta shows us how to use the new Cricut hat press to create a one of a kind gift your dad or grandfather will enjoy year after year.

Showing your love for dad this Father’s Day does not need to break the bank. Amy Latta shares some ideas for an easy, affordable and personal gift you can get for dad. Like a calendar filled with daddy dates, a photo personalized with a sweet message or a series of photos that spells out the special name you call your father.