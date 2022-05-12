GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — One of the Midstate’s most anticipated and most musical events is back.

The Gettysburg Bluegrass Festival is back from Thursday, May 12 to Saturday, May 15.

As usual, it’s at Granite Hill camping result, and the folks we met on the first day were having a great time.

“Oh, it’s just, that you can’t sit still. I’ve been a bluegrass fan since the early ’70s, 50 years ago – and have been to festivals all over the place. this is one of the better ones.” festival attendee Gary Rollins

As mentioned, the festival runs through Sunday, and tickets are still on sale. If you plan to buy them at the gate is cash only.

The festival is also being held from August 18 to August 21, but for more information on the May festival, click here.