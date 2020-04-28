Google Doodle games making a comeback

Live Now
If you are looking for fun online, the popular Google Doodle games are back.

For the next two weeks, Google is going to feature a popular game from a past doodle every day.

Over the years, Google has featured an impressive number of games and mini-games on its homepage and running for the next two weeks, Google is launching a new series of 10 doodles.

Each one is a callback to one of the company’s popular games.

There’s going to be something for everyone from kids to multi-player games.

Visit google.com/doodles to play.

