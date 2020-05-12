Guy Fieri, Bill Murray and sons to compete in Facebook live nacho cookoff

This Friday, May 15, celebrity food personality Guy Fieri and actor Bill Murray will take part in what’s been dubbed the “Nacho Average Showdown.”

Fieri and Murray will be there for the jokes as their sons, who are in the restaurant business, will go head-to-head in an attempt to make perfect nachos.

The event will be streamed on the Food Network’s Facebook page at 5 p.m.

The goal is to raise money for the restaurant industry workers whose jobs are in jeopardy because of COVID-19.

Food Network host Carla Hall will emcee the showdown.

Basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal and actor Terry Crews will be the judges.

