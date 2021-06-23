Harlem Globetrotters making stop to Hershey GIANT Center

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A reimagined Spread Game Tour with the famous Harlem Globetrotters will swoosh into Hershey’s GIANT Center on August 29 at 2 p.m.

Originally scheduled for March 22, 2020, the Globetrotters are coming to bring a new experience for audience members. Their show brings in crazy basketball moves and slam dunks to audiences around the world in need of thrilling, interactive entertainment fit for the whole family.

The GIANT Center says the new tour will “show off the best of the Globetrotters in a dazzling exhibition of talent and game.”

The show will also include premium experiences with interactions, celebrity court passes, and meet-and-greets with some of the players.

All tickets purchased for the original date will be honored for the new date and time. More information is available on Hershey Entertainment’s website.