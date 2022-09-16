HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, a Midstate man wants to make you laugh!

It all started from his backyard, but it’s really grown over the past few months. Thomas Johnson started his comedy show from his backyard and will be having his comedy show this weekend.

Tickets can be bought here for Mr1Four’s Backyard Comedy Show – Season Finale. It will be taking places on Saturday, September 17. The event will take place from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at the Bridge Eco Village, located at 2200 Market St. Harrisburg, Pa 17103.

You are welcomed to bring you own chair and refreshments. There will be on-site food vendors and grown folk vibes, as well as a night of laughs!

Tickets start at $25.