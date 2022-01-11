Harrisburg University teams up with Troegs for summer concert series

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Despite the bitter cold weather outside, Harrisburg University is gearing up for its annual summer concert series. This year, it is teaming up with Troegs Independent Brewing.

Concerts begin in July and one of the biggest shows will feature American Indie rockers Lord Huron with special guest First Air Kit on August 20 at Riverfront Park.

Organizers say last summer gave people a chance to break from the stress of the pandemic, and hope this year’s shows will do the same.

“We are excited that we keep growing and keep building and we have a great infrastructure with the city and the county and we are pleased and happy to make this announcement,” Frank Schofield, director of Live Entertainment and Media Services, said.

More acts for the concert series will be announced later this year.