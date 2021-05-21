Harrisburg’s Open Stage announces 36th season

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Open Stage, Harrisburg’s regional professional theatre, is coming back with a new lineup of shows for its 2021-2022 season.

Open Stage is excited to reopen its doors for audiences in its newly renovated theatre, which was only open for six months before shutting down due to COVID-19. The theatre has since produced virtual productions and shows to provide entertainment for the Midstate.

Unafraid to conquer hot topic issues, their company spent 2020 producing shows such as the variety show “My Talented Friends LIVE!,” “The Obstructed View,” a gay talk show, and “Harrisburg Black NewsBeat,” a show on local Black news, art, and culture. And this season, the theatre plans to continue those shows, but filmed in front of a live audience.

Their 2021-2022 season, titled “Breaking Through,” starts May 28 with “Over the Rainbow: the Songs of Judy Garland.”

“I have been thinking a lot about reopening and what that meant for the theatre,” Producing Artistic Director Stuart Landon said. “And I thought a lot about what the community would want to see on stage; what stories they needed. A lot of what people were missing this year was connection–this pandemic prevented us from being with our loved ones physically, spiritually, and emotionally. So if all of these shows have one thing in common, its connection – sometimes with other characters, but honestly connection with the audience seems to be the throughline. These shows not only break the fourth wall, but completely shatter it.”

