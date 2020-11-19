Smithsonian Zoo seeks public’s help in naming giant panda cub

This handout photo released by the Smithsonian’s National Zoo shows a new 6-week old, still-unnamed, baby boy panda, born Aug. 21, 2020 at the zoo. (Roshan Patel/Smithsonian’s National Zoo via AP)

The Smithsonian Zoo needs help naming their giant panda cub, you can vote here until Friday when the winning name will be announced.

He was born on August 21 and is now learning to walk as his teeth are starting to come in.

He weighs in at just over 10 pounds and is 22 inches from tip to tail.

The cub is expected to make his public debut in January.