Hershey Entertainment: Who’s requiring masks, COVID-19 vaccinations, negative tests?

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — With the Delta variant causing yet another surge in the state, more artists going on tour are asking their audiences to either show proof of vaccination or a negative test within a 1-3 day window of the event.

When reaching out to Hershey Entertainment for their upcoming Hershey Theatre season, Communications Coordinator Gabrielle Lyon said “guest safety remains our top priority” and they’re “working with the tours regarding any requirements.” She also mentioned they’re continuing to keep communication with audiences through social media and their website.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

According to The New York Times, Broadway national tours will require all company members to be fully vaccinated and test often, but not for audience members through the Actor’s Equity and Broadway League agreement. Theatergoers would have to remain masked and be seated at least six feet away from the pit or foot of the stage.

Lyon said those announcements for Escape to Margaritaville, Waitress and The Prom will come on social media and straight to ticket holders when the time gets closer, which goes for all acts coming to Hershey.

Here’s a running list of acts coming to Hersheypark Stadium, Hershey Theatre and GIANT Center and their requirements for the rest of 2021 (all are subject to change):

Performer Location Date(s) Requirements Dead & Company Hersheypark Stadium 8/28 Proof of full vaccination OR negative test within 48 hours Harlem Globetrotters GIANT Center 8/29 Masks recommended/no vax or negative test required Maroon 5 Hersheypark Stadium 9/5 Proof of full vaccination OR negative test within 48 hours Jonas Brothers Hersheypark Stadium 9/24 Proof of full vaccination OR negative test within 72 hours Nate Bargatze Hershey Theatre 9/25-9/26 Masks recommended/no vax or negative test required WWE Supershow GIANT Center 9/25 Masks recommended/no vax or negative test required Escape to Margaritaville Hershey Theatre 10/5-10/6 TBA HU Presents Rodrigo y Gabriela Hershey Theatre 10/8 Masks recommended/no vax or negative test required John Cleese Hershey Theatre 10/9 Masks recommended/no vax or negative test required Brian Regan Hershey Theatre 10/15 Masks recommended/no vax or negative test required Disney On Ice GIANT Center 10/21-10/24 Masks strongly recommended/no vax or negative test required For King & Country GIANT Center 10/29 Masks recommended/no vax or negative test required Ron White GIANT Center 10/29 Masks recommended/no vax or negative test required Lauren Daigle GIANT Center 11/12 Masks recommended/no vax or negative test required Bill Maher Hershey Theatre 11/14 Masks recommended/no vax or negative tests required Cinderella (State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine) Hershey Theatre 11/19 Masks recommended/no vax or negative tests required Waitress Hershey Theatre 11/23-11/28 TBA Sebastian Maniscalco GIANT Center 11/26 Masks recommended/no vax or negative tests required Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical Hershey Theatre 12/1 Masks recommended/no vax or negative tests required Manheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis Hershey Theatre 12/2 Masks recommended/no vax or negative tests required Dan+Shay GIANT Center 12/4 Masks recommended/no vax or negative tests required Straight No Chaser Hershey Theatre 12/4 Masks recommended/no vax or negative tests required Cirque Dreams Holidaze Hershey Theatre 12/7 Masks recommended/no vax or negative tests required The Prom Hershey Theatre 12/28-1/2/2022 TBA Last Updated: 8/26/2021 at 10:15 a.m.

abc27 will continue to update this list online and announce it on-air as more information is released.