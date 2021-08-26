Hershey Entertainment: Who’s requiring masks, COVID-19 vaccinations, negative tests?

Arts & Entertainment

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus delta variant. (File/Getty)

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — With the Delta variant causing yet another surge in the state, more artists going on tour are asking their audiences to either show proof of vaccination or a negative test within a 1-3 day window of the event.

When reaching out to Hershey Entertainment for their upcoming Hershey Theatre season, Communications Coordinator Gabrielle Lyon said “guest safety remains our top priority” and they’re “working with the tours regarding any requirements.” She also mentioned they’re continuing to keep communication with audiences through social media and their website.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

According to The New York Times, Broadway national tours will require all company members to be fully vaccinated and test often, but not for audience members through the Actor’s Equity and Broadway League agreement. Theatergoers would have to remain masked and be seated at least six feet away from the pit or foot of the stage.

Lyon said those announcements for Escape to Margaritaville, Waitress and The Prom will come on social media and straight to ticket holders when the time gets closer, which goes for all acts coming to Hershey.

Here’s a running list of acts coming to Hersheypark Stadium, Hershey Theatre and GIANT Center and their requirements for the rest of 2021 (all are subject to change):

PerformerLocationDate(s)Requirements
Dead & CompanyHersheypark Stadium8/28Proof of full vaccination OR negative test within 48 hours
Harlem GlobetrottersGIANT Center8/29Masks recommended/no vax or negative test required
Maroon 5Hersheypark Stadium9/5Proof of full vaccination OR negative test within 48 hours
Jonas BrothersHersheypark Stadium9/24Proof of full vaccination OR negative test within 72 hours
Nate BargatzeHershey Theatre9/25-9/26Masks recommended/no vax or negative test required
WWE SupershowGIANT Center9/25Masks recommended/no vax or negative test required
Escape to MargaritavilleHershey Theatre10/5-10/6TBA
HU Presents Rodrigo y GabrielaHershey Theatre10/8Masks recommended/no vax or negative test required
John CleeseHershey Theatre10/9Masks recommended/no vax or negative test required
Brian ReganHershey Theatre10/15Masks recommended/no vax or negative test required
Disney On IceGIANT Center10/21-10/24Masks strongly recommended/no vax or negative test required
For King & CountryGIANT Center10/29Masks recommended/no vax or negative test required
Ron WhiteGIANT Center10/29Masks recommended/no vax or negative test required
Lauren DaigleGIANT Center11/12Masks recommended/no vax or negative test required
Bill MaherHershey Theatre11/14Masks recommended/no vax or negative tests required
Cinderella (State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine)Hershey Theatre11/19Masks recommended/no vax or negative tests required
WaitressHershey Theatre11/23-11/28TBA
Sebastian ManiscalcoGIANT Center11/26Masks recommended/no vax or negative tests required
Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer: The MusicalHershey Theatre12/1Masks recommended/no vax or negative tests required
Manheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip DavisHershey Theatre12/2Masks recommended/no vax or negative tests required
Dan+ShayGIANT Center12/4Masks recommended/no vax or negative tests required
Straight No ChaserHershey Theatre12/4Masks recommended/no vax or negative tests required
Cirque Dreams HolidazeHershey Theatre12/7Masks recommended/no vax or negative tests required
The PromHershey Theatre12/28-1/2/2022TBA
Last Updated: 8/26/2021 at 10:15 a.m.

abc27 will continue to update this list online and announce it on-air as more information is released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss