Hershey Theatre announces 2022 Broadway series

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hershey Theatre announced a slew of hit shows to kick off its 2022 Broadway series.

For one night only, “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical” will bring disco to Hershey on February 24. The show tells the story of Donna Summer from her upbringing in Boston to a disco diva. From risking it all to breaking barriers, audiences get to see and listen to the icon’s story with over 20 of Donna’s biggest hits.

Hershey says this show is an optional one for season subscribers.

The 2022 Broadway Series will officially kick off in March with the beloved classic “Fiddler on the Roof,” telling the story of timeless traditions helping define faith and family. They’ll be in town from March 15 until March 20.

The next show to stop by is the Tony Award-winning “Hairspray” from May 3 to May 8. “Hairspray” takes audiences to 1960s Baltimore where Tracy Turnblad sets out to dance on a hit television show while also standing for what she believes in to change the world.

“Anastasia” will also make its way to Hershey Theatre from July 26 through July 31. This story follows Anya, a young woman trying to find where she came from and going on a journey from the Russian Empire to Paris with the help of two men in the 1920s.

All information and tickets are now available on Hershey Entertainment’s website.