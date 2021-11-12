Hersheypark Christmas Candylane to open Friday

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hershey’s holiday season begins Friday night when it opens Hersheypark Christmas Candylane from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Hershey calls it the “merriest event of the year in The Sweetest Place On Earth,” showcasing five million lights, the most in Pa., family-friendly rides, signature hot chocolate and many sweet treats. Santa will also make an appearance for socially-distanced pictures starting Friday with the reindeer coming in on Nov. 19.

Christmas Candylane is open on select dates from Nov. 12 through Jan. 2 with extra hours around Thanksgiving, and daily hours starting Dec. 3. You can see more about tickets and pricing here.

