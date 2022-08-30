HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hersheypark will be hosting performer auditions for their Halloween themed experience, Dark Nights. These auditions will take place this evening, August 30, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Auditions will be held at the Music Box Theatre located inside of Hersheypark. Applicants must be 18 or older to apply. Actors who have prior speaking and non-speaking experiences are preferred, but it is a plus and isn’t required.

Applicants will need two forms of identification to apply. If you can apply in person you can audition virtually. You are encouraged to RSVP in advance for the auditions.

Hersheypark will be starting their Dark Nights experience on September 17. Guests can unearth three scare zones, and four spine-tingling haunted houses. These actors will help bring the Dark Nights haunt experience to life.