Hersheypark Stadium excited for concert crowds, will keep safety as priority

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hersheypark Stadium is welcoming music fans all summer and fall for its first concert series back since the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on the arts and entertainment industry.

Starting July 9, Hersheypark Stadium, GIANT Center, and Hershey Theatre will begin a slew of live entertainment, including big names such as Guns N’ Roses and the Jonas Brothers.

A recent report from Lending Tree found that 25% of Americans are ready to go to a concert or music festival for summer 2021. That especially goes for Millenials and Generation Z, with almost 40% of them planning to enjoy live music.

“Demand has been strong for our shows scheduled for this upcoming summer and fall,” Hershey Entertainment Communications Coordinator Gabrielle Lyon said. “We look forward to hosting live music in Hershey again.”

The study also mentions these music lovers want to help artists and venues hurt by the pandemic, saying they’d spend more to ensure they have support.

When it comes to concerts at Hershey, the company says they’ll continue following CDC and Pa. Department of Health guidelines, and that guests are asked to stay safe.

“Our revised policy states that face coverings and social distancing for those who’ve been fully vaccinated will not be required when visiting Hersheypark Stadium,” Lyon said.

While the CDC and Pa. Dept. of Health ask those not vaccinated to wear masks, Hershey says they will utilize the honor system.

“At this time we will rely on our guests to accurately follow the guidelines based on their vaccination status,” Lyon said. “It is important that we all continue to remain vigilant and work together to prioritize the health and safety of those around us. We appreciate our guests partnering with us in following all guidelines.”

Hershey also will continue to offer the best possible environment for the acts and keeping them safe based on their comfort level.

“Guest and artist safety is our top priority as we welcome live music back to Hershey,” Lyon said. “Frequent communication with promoters, tours, and artists allows us to remain nimble in planning as each tour determines what is best for their artist.”

While they do not have specific rules regarding meet-and-greets, it will be up to the act whether they need extra safety measures and that Hershey will “find appropriate operational solutions.”

The first concert back will be on July 9 with Luke Bryan.