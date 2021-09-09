Hersheypark to host Halloween and Christmas events

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hersheypark will host Halloween and Christmas events this year with Hersheypark In The Dark and Christmas Candylane.

This year is a special year for Hersheypark, as it celebrates 15 years of trick-or-treating through the park and 25 years of visiting reindeer during the holidays.

Hersheypark will also extend its summer weekend to be open to the public Oct. 2 and 3 and Nov. 5-7. These celebrate a significant year as Hersheypark has had more operating days than ever before in 2021 and has 2021 tickets valid through Jan. 2, 2022.

Hersheypark In The Dark will occur during three weekends beginning Oct. 15 until Oct. 31, with Fridays lasting 5-9 p.m. and weekends from 2-9 p.m.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your box! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

Hersheypark Christmas Candylane will open on select dates from Nov. 12 until Jan. 2, 2022, with daily hours starting Dec. 3.

For more information, visit Hersheypark’s website.