Hilary Duff wants to move the ‘Lizzie McGuire’ reboot to Hulu

Hilary Duff says she wants to participate in a reboot of “Lizzie McGuire.”

The actress played a preteen version of the character in the early 2000s. Back then, the show aired on the Disney channel.

The reboot follows Lizzie now that she’s in her 30s and, Duff says it’s not realistic to tell that story with a PG rating. She wants the show to air on Hulu instead of Disney Plus.

“I’d be doing a disservice to everyone by limiting the realities of a 30-year-old’s journey to live under the ceiling of a PG rating,” Duff wrote on Instagram. “It’s important to me that just as her experiences as a preteen/teenager navigating life were authentic, her next chapters are equally as real and relatable. It would be a dream if Disney would let us move the show to Hulu, if they were interested, and I could bring this beloved character to life again.”

Production of a reboot is on hold.

Variety reports that’s because the series creator has stepped away from the project.