‘Home Alone’ actor faces charges for allegedly trying to strangle girlfriend

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Devin Ratray, the actor who portrayed Buzz McCallister in the first two “Home Alone” movies, faces charges for allegedly attempting to strangle his girlfriend while they were in Oklahoma City earlier this month.

The Oklahoma County district attorney shared a probable cause affidavit for the charges with Nexstar’s KFOR.

Devin Ratray at Alexander Wang & STXfilms’ New York Special Screening of “Hustlers” on September 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for STXfilms / Alexander Wang)

Ratray, 44, who played the older brother of Macaulay Culkin’s character Kevin McCallister, was charged with domestic assault and battery by strangulation Tuesday.

Ratray was in Oklahoma City to appear as a celebrity guest at a Christmas convention. On Dec. 8, the actor and his girlfriend went to a steakhouse and a bar where they both consumed alcohol, according to the affidavit.

When two women approached the couple and asked for Ratray’s autograph, his girlfriend pulled two signed autograph cards out of her purse and gave each woman a card, she told police.

She said Ratray became angry with her because she did not charge the women for the autograph cards. They returned to their hotel and continued arguing, according to the affidavit.

The argument turned physically violent in the hotel room, according to the police report. Ratray’s girlfriend told police he pressed one of his hands against her throat and pressed his other hand over her mouth.

“[The] victim had trouble breathing while she was being strangled and while the defendant’s hand was over her mouth,” the detective wrote in his report.

“This is how you die,” she recalled Ratray telling her.

Ratray’s girlfriend struggled against him and bit his hand as it was pressed over her mouth. Ratray stopped choking her, but he then punched her in the face, according to the police report.

The woman was able to run out of the room. She suffered multiple injuries, including bruising under her left eye, marks under her right eye, marks above the left side of her upper lip, a bruise on her chest and a sore right arm.