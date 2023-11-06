HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pop-rock band Hootie & the Blowfish will be making a stop in Hershey in 2024 on their Summer Camp with Trucks Tour.

The show has been scheduled for Friday, June 28 at 7 p.m. Tickets are planned to go on sale on Friday, Nov. 10 at 10 a.m. Collective Soul and Edwin McCain have also been announced as special guests on this tour.

The band is comprised of Mark Bryan, Dean Felber, Darius Rucker, and Jim “Soni” Sonefeld, who formed the band during their time as students together at the University of South Carolina.

More information regarding the tour and the show in Hershey can be found here.