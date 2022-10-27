(WHTM) – Hot Bench will have two new judges join Judge Michael Corriero on the nationally syndicated courtroom series, which airs every weekday on abc27.

Beginning October 31, Judge Yodit Tewolde and Judge Rachel Juarez will join Judge Corriero in taking on real small claims cases from courthouses across the country.

Tewolde is a “nationally renowned criminal defense attorney” who served as an anchor for Court TV and a legal analyst for several programs.

Juarez is “an experienced litigator who handled complex civil cases for large corporate clients,” before co-founding a family law practice specializing in the representation of high-net-worth and high-income individuals in complex divorce and other family law matters.

She was also appointed to serve as a Temporary Judge by the Los Angeles County Superior Court Temporary Judge Program.

“Judges Yodit Tewolde and Rachel Juarez bring an exciting new energy and a fresh, new dynamic to our series that viewers know and love,” said David Theodosopoulos, Executive Producer of Hot Bench. “Their diverse backgrounds and experiences are a beautiful complement to Michael, and I’m thrilled to welcome these strong, accomplished women to the bench.”

Corriero, a six-year veteran of Hot Bench, served in the New York State Court for 28 years.

Created by Judge Judy Sheindlin, Emmy-nominated Hot Bench is the first-ever three-judge bench on television. It airs every weekday on abc27 from 3-4 p.m.