(WHTM) — Hundreds of films come out in the United States every year and each one of them has a rating. These ratings are in place so parents and others can be advised what each movie contains regarding content.

The movie rating system we have today was created by the Motion Picture Association of America in 1968 and was established to help parents make informed viewing choices for their children.

Movies are reviewed and rated by the Classification and Rating Administration, which is a part of the Motion Picture Association of America.

There were only four categories when the ratings were first established in 1968.

: This was meant for mature audiences and parental discretion is advised Rated R : This meant Restricted, and no one under 16 was to be admitted unless with a parent or guardian.

: This meant Restricted, and no one under 16 was to be admitted unless with a parent or guardian. Rated X: This means persons under 16 are not admitted under any circumstance.

Between 1972 and 1984, M was replaced with PG, while the rest of the ratings remained the same. In the mid-1980s, the association recognized that there needed to be a middle ground between PG and R-rated movies, and the PG-13 rating was added.

The next big change to the ratings was not done until 1990, when rated X was changed to NC-17, meaning No Children Under 17 Admitted. Movies around this time were also given descriptors to give parents more information as to what was in the film.

Presently, films that are released are given the following ratings:

Rated G: General Audiences

These are movies that anyone could watch and contain nothing that would offend parents for viewing by children. Movies such as Finding Nemo, The Land Before Time, The Rookie, and The Sound of Music.

Rated PG: Parental Guidance Suggested

This rating is given to movies that may contain content that some parents might not like for their young children. The idea is so parents can guide their children as to what they are viewing

In these films, there might be content such as language, violence, or brief nudity within the film, but they aren’t intense enough that more than guidance is suggested.

Some movies in this category include E.T., Elf, The Goonies, Barbie, and Big.

Rated RG-13: Parents Strongly Cautioned

Films with this rating may have content that may be inappropriate for children under the age of 13. Parents are urged to be cautious and some content may not be suitable for children who are not 13 or above.

Some of the reasons why a movie would be rated this include intense violence, brief strong language, and drug use.

Some movies with this rating include Twister, Forrest Gump, Inception, The Social Network, and The Dark Night Rises.

Rated R: Restricted

This rating is for films that anyone under the age of 17 requires an accompanying parent or guardian. This means the film contains adult material, and parents are urged to learn more about the film before taking young children with them.

Some of the reasons why films would receive this include strong language throughout, intense violence, drug abuse, and nudity.

Some movies with this rating include Alien, Nightmare on Elm Street, Wedding Crashers, Oppenheimer, and The Hangover.

NC-17: No One 17 and Under Admitted

These films are not for anyone under the age of 17 and will not be admitted regardless if they are with a parent or guardian.

According to Freshman Screenplay, this rating does not mean that the film is obscene — it just means that it is not suitable for children. Films may be rated this because the film includes scenes of intense violence, abuse, or anything else that parents should not expose children to.

Only a few hundred movies were ever given this rating, and many films originally given this rating were re-edited to make them rated R.

According to the Motion Picture Association of America, Between 1968 and 2017, 29,791 films were rated. Below is a breakdown of movies that were given ratings.

1,574 movies were rated G

5,578 movies were rated M/PG

4,913 movies were rated PG-13

17,202 movies were rated R

524 movies were rated X/NC-17

More information on movie ratings can be found by clicking here.