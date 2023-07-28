HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has been making a stop in Hershey since January 1985 when WWF held a house show in the sweetest place on earth.

Hershey has also held two WWE Pay-Per-Views but hasn’t held one since 2003.

So how many WWE events have actually been held in Hershey?

Since 1985, WWE has visited Hershey a total of 78 times with both televised shows and non-televised shows.

The most recent WWE event was held in Hershey on May 22, 2023, when Monday Night Raw made a stop at the Giant Center.

Out of the 78 WWE events held, 38 of them were televised and 40 of them were non-televised.

In 2022, Smackdown was held in Hershey and would break attendance records and completely sell out, according to Dave Meltzer.

According to WrestleTix, the Smackdown on February 25, 2022, sold 8,595 tickets which is in fact a sellout.

Although on May 22, 2023, Monday Night Raw came to the Giants Center and distributed around 8,920 tickets for the event, according to WrestleTix.

WWE Smackdown is coming back to Hershey on Friday, September 1, 2023, and according to WrestleTix, the current setup holds 8,158 people and 7,243 tickets have been distributed.

The attendance record for a WWE event was for the WWE Pay-Per-View “Unforgiven ’03” on September 21, 2003, when the attendance was 10,347 at the Giant Center.

If WWE continues to sell out the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, will the company bring another Pay-Per-View/Premium Live Event to the Midstate?