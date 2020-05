Tonight we say goodbye to “How to Get Away with Murder.”

The ABC drama changed Viola Davis’s life, scoring her a Lead Actress Emmy for playing Annalise Keating, and she promises the finale will leave fans satisfied and happy.

“Everything you could possibly want in your character was in that episode. It was like a beautiful aria that ends on the most beautiful high note,” Davis said.

The series finale of “How to Get Away with Murder” airs at 10 p.m. right here on Abc27.