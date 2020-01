HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Fans who missed Wednesday’s airing of “General Hospital” due to ABC News coverage of the impeachment trial have some options for catching up on the show.

“General Hospital” will air at 2:05 a.m., and today’s episode will be made available on the ABC App, ABC.com and Hulu without sign-in restrictions, beginning at 8 p.m.

The same will happen Thursday if “General Hospital” is again preempted by impeachment trial coverage.