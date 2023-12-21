(WHTM) – The most magical place on earth is returning to television screens this year with the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade.

You can watch the parade on abc27 starting at 10:30 a.m. on December 25 with performances filmed at Wald Disney World.

Musical performances for the special include the following: Derek Hough and Julianne Hough – “Good Morning” and “Deck the Halls” Medley

Ariana DeBose– “This Wish” from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Wish”

Chrissy Metz – “Silver Bells”

The Smashing Pumpkins – “Evergreen” (A new, original holiday song!)

Iam Tongi – “Mele Kalikimaka”

The Broadway and North American Tour Cast of Disney’s “Aladdin” – “Friend Like Me”

Meg Donnelly – “Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home)”

Michael Bolton – “Joy to the World”

The parade will stream on Hulu and Disney+ the day after the premiere. Viewers in other markets can check their local listings for parade times.

The abc27 Christmas Day lineup also includes NBA basketball and Monday Night Football with the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers. abc27 News at 11 will air after Monday Night Football.