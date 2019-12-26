Hungry decade: How eating changed over the 2010s

Cameras:

Our phones ate before we did. Nothing changed more drastically in the decade than how we collectively decided to show off our need for sustenance.

With Instagram, Snapchat, Facebook and the like, hijacking our hippocampus, we spent several minutes of our meals capturing the essence of our 2 a.m. pizza to impress internet strangers at the chagrin of our immediate company.

We sought out restaurants that heartily made photogenic food that went viral and got us those delicious thumbs, hearts, and comments.

This drove viral-food trends: small businesses looked to capture more attention with unique interesting items and big companies tried gimmicky mass-appeal foods in their own ways.

Dietary configurations:

The second biggest change was the wave of anti-omnivore rhetoric and I am here for it.

Gluten-free, dairy-free, vegetarian, vegan, and modifications are extremely easy to poke fun at yes — but think about all the diversity of food it yielded.

We have so many options now and while it seems annoying that people will give you grief for eating differently, it’s also made the public more conscious about what we’re putting in our bodies.

“Impossible this” and “plant-based that” sounds funny but that type of innovation is exciting for where things are heading and how we can still eat tasty things while being a pal to the Earth.

One good thing:

More and more specialists have risen out of the 2010s than ever before.

Restaurants, pop-ups, and food trucks have reacted nicely to consumer demand for quality with smaller menus and better items. This has led to more businesses focusing on one really good item or a singular thesis that drives their food.

No split focus on trying to make everyone happy. You’re just doing you’re own thing, really well.

That’s grown into food halls and markets where you can find singularly great items from place to place and trying different food in a more interesting and fun way. Food crawls and the like have been a welcome trend that sprung from this.

Also, fewer places that make a ton of things, each supremely mediocre.

Listicles:

Best places to eat in DC. Best recipes for the fall. Top kombucha for when… you choose to drink kombucha.

Listicles exploded onto the food scene at some unknown point, giving everyone an easy-to-use guide on what is currently en vogue and what has already been rendered passe.

It’s driven restaurant owners insane and people may take them too seriously but they’ve been the roadmap for our stomachs to see ‘what’s in.’

Listicles can be reductive and ignore some necessary nuance but they’ve been more good than bad and have certainly changed how we pick out next restaurants to try or recipes to use.