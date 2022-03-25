HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Grammy-winning rock band Imagine Dragons is making a stop at Hersheypark Stadium on their 2022 summer tour.

A release states that the band recently added 20 new show dates to their Mercury World Tour.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

The concert is scheduled to take place on Friday, August 12. The show will also feature special guests Macklemore and Kings Elliot. Imagine Dragons last performed at the stadium back in June of 2018.

You can find tickets for the event can be found on Ticketmaster or by clicking here.