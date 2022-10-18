PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WHTM) — TruTV’s Impractical Jokers will be bringing their The DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE Tour to Pennsylvania next year.

Group members Q, Murr, and Sal will be launching their live comedy tour in Pittsburgh on Feb. 2, 2023. They will be performing live at the PPG Paints Arena.

The presale for tickets will be on Oct. 19 at 10 a.m. and the public sale will take place on Oct. 21 at 10 a.m. You can sign up for presale and view more ticket information here.

The comedy group will also be performing close by in Newark, New Jersey at the Prudential center on March 10.