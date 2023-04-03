Courtesy of Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course

GRANTVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Los Angeles rock band Incubus will be taking the stage on Aug. 12 at the Hollywood Casino’s iHeart Radio Summer Concert Series this summer, alongside Paris Jackson and BADFLOWER.

Incubus will be celebrating their new release, “8,” which comes exactly 20 years after their major label debut “S.C.I.E.N.C.E,” landed back in 1997.

“All the time, I hear from fans that our music was the backdrop of their first experience with love or important in getting them through a hard time,” says Mike Einziger of Incubus. “That’s the highest compliment.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 7. You can click here for more information.

Other artists including Jordan Davis and 3 Doors Down will be performing at the same venue this summer.

The iHeart Radio Summer Concert Series includes food, drinks, games, and more.