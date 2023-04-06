Toontown (WHTM) On April 6, 1906, the Vitagraph Company, one of the first motion picture studios, copyrighted a most unusual motion picture.

Titled Humorous Phases of Funny Faces, it was created by Vitagraph’s co-founder, cinema pioneer James Stuart Blackton. In 1906 just about everyone in the movie business was a pioneer, but Blackton was more so than many.

The Library of Congress, which posted the film online, summarized it like this”

Blackton (with only his arm showing on film) “draws” a series of funny faces, including a line drawing of two faces, a man with an umbrella, a line drawing of two faces in profile, a clown, faces of “Coon and Cohen,” the profile of a seated man, and a bottle of Medoc.

This earliest surviving American animated film–in the strict sense of single exposures of drawings simulating movement–uses chalkboard sketches and then cut-outs to simplify the process. The opening title, animated with bits of paper, repeats a trick seen the previous year in Edison films. J. Stuart Blackton had in 1897 co-founded the Vitagraph Company, producer of the film. The flickering seen here was common to the earliest animation and resulted from the camera operators failure to achieve consistent exposure in manual one-frame cranking.

So there you have it, Humorous Phases was one of the first, if not the first, animated cartoons-unless you think the first animated cartoon was made in 1908 in France.

In 1908 the Gaumont studio released a movie titled Fantasmagorie. Its creator was Emile Cohl, who would go on to make over 250 animated films. Fantasmagorie borrows from Humorous Phases; it opens, like the American film, with a shot of an arm drawing on a blackboard, and has a clown as a character.

What set it apart was Cohl’s method of drawing. He worked at a light table, which allowed him to stack his drawings to check the animation. This gives a smoothness to the motion that Humorous Phases lacks. Cohl’s method would come to dominate the animation industry, and still does today, even though more and more of the animation is being done with computers.

Any animation software worth using will have an “onion skin” program (to use one term) which allows you to examine how smooth the animation is.

Cohl is also credited with devising one of the great labor-saving methods of animation-animating on twos. Instead of drawing every frame of a movie, he found he could just draw every other frame. If the film was at 16 frames per second (a standard in the silent era) he only had to draw eight to get smooth motion. Animating be twos became standard in the animation industry right up to the coming of computers.

Then in 1912, he moved to America, where he created “The Newlyweds” the first animated cartoon to feature recurring characters. In both America and Europe, Cohl was one of the driving forces in changing animated cartoons from “trick films” to movies with actual characters and stories. (Blackton, in the meantime, had sort of lost interest in animation, and was producing live action films.) Cohl returned to France in 1914, just as World War One broke out. He would die, largely forgotten, in 1938, and only later would he be celebrated as “The First Animator”.

To see Fantasmagorie, click here.

