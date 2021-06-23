It is time to say farewell to Elton John, but not before he stops in at GIANT Center in Hershey

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — It is farewell to Elton John as he makes his final stops across North America and Europe in his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour. Grab your wallets because he is coming to Pennsylvania, and even better, he is coming to Hershey!

According to his website, it is a show fans won’t want to miss. The new stage production will take his fans on a musical and highly visual journey highlighting his 50-year career of hits.

The North American stadium run will kick off at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on July 15, 2022.

Local fans get ready, then, because he will be at the GIANT Center in Hershey on April 13, 2022. This is a rescheduled date from April 20, 2020. Fans can buy tickets by clicking here.

Can’t make it in April? Fans can head west for his show at PNC Park on September 16, 2022. Tickets will be on sale for the Pittsburgh show on June 30, 2021.

Rocket Club members will have access to a pre-sale on Friday, June 25 for the North America shows.