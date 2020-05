Harrisburg, Pa. (WHTM) – May 10 is National Shrimp Day!

Americans eat more shrimp than any other seafood, so it’s no surprise this is their favorite crustacean.

It’s the perfect dish to celebrate because it’s tasty and healthy.

Shrimp is low in calories and high in protein, Omega-3s and Calcium.

You can cook it many different ways, including broiling, frying, grilling and even baking.