Jamaica wins the Miss World title

LONDON, U.K. (WHTM) — Miss Jamaica was crowned Miss World 2019 Saturday.

Toni-Ann Sigh of Jamaica won the Miss World title Saturday in London.

Singh joins Miss USA, Miss Teen USA, Miss America, Miss Universe, and Miss World as women of color simultaneously holding the top pageant prizes for the first time ever.

The 23-year-old student plans to study medicine and become a doctor. She is the 69th Miss World.

She tweeted an inspiring tweet after her win saying, “To that little girl in St. Thomas, Jamaica and all the girls around the world – please believe in yourself. Please know that you are worthy and capable of achieving your dreams. This crown is not mine but yours. You have a PURPOSE.”