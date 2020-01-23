James Taylor’s US tour to make concert stop in Hershey

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – James Taylor’s recently announced U.S. tour with Jackson Browne will make a stop in Hershey.

Taylor and his all-star band will come to Giant Center on Thursday, June 18, Hershey Entertainment announced Thursday.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 7 at 10 a.m.

Tickets are available only at www.Ticketmaster.com on the first day of sale. After that day, tickets are also available at www.HersheyEntertainment.com or the Giant Center box office.

The tour kicks off May 15 in New Orleans and will reach 26 cities nationwide.

Taylor releases his new album, “American Standard,” on Feb. 28.