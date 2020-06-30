Live Now
Jennifer Hudson to play Aretha Franklin in biopic

Jennifer Hudson is “Taking Care of Business” as Aretha Franklin.

The late queen of soul hand-picked Hudson to play her in the upcoming biopic, “Respect.”

The new teaser trailer was released Monday. The movie debuts in December and traces Franklin’s rise to the top and her role in the civil rights struggle.

Hudson won an Oscar for her performance in “Dreamgirls.”

