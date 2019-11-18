‘Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time’ coming to ABC in primetime

NEW YORK (WHTM) – The three highest money winners in “Jeopardy!” history are coming to ABC in a primetime competition hosted by Alex Trebek.

“Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time” premieres Tuesday, Jan. 7, from 8-9 p.m.

The television event brings together the three highest money winners in the long-running game show’s history: Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer.

The fan favorites will compete in a series of matches. The first to win three receives $1 million and the title of “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time.”

The two runners up will each receive $250,000.

Jennings became a household name during his record 74-game winning streak, the longest in “Jeopardy!” history. His winnings total $3,370,700.

Rutter is the highest money winner of all time across any television game show, with total “Jeopardy!” winnings of $4,688,436.

Holzhauer holds the record for all 15 of the top single-day winnings records on “Jeopardy!” and just won the 2019 Tournament of Champions. His winnings total $2,712,216.

“Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time” will air:

Tuesday, Jan. 7 (8-9 p.m.)

Wednesday, Jan. 8 (8-9 p.m.)

Thursday, Jan, 9 (8-9 p.m.)

*Friday, Jan. 10 (8-9 p.m.)

*Tuesday, Jan 14 (8-9 p.m.)

*Wednesday, Jan 15 (8-9 p.m.)

*Thursday, Jan. 16 (8-9 p.m.)

(*If necessary)