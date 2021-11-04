Joe Exotic says he has ‘aggressive’ prostate cancer

FILE – In this Aug. 28, 2013, file photo, Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as Joe Exotic, answers a question during an interview at the zoo he runs in Wynnewood, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

(NEXSTAR) — “Tiger King” Joe Exotic has revealed that he has been diagnosed with “an aggressive cancer.”

Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage, wrote on his Instagram Wednesday that he has prostate cancer.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

“Everyone, It is with a sad face that I have to tell you the doctors called me in today to break the news that my prostate biopsy came back with an aggressive cancer,” he wrote, adding that he is awaiting the results of another test as well.

Maldonado-Passage is currently serving 22 years in prison after being convicted of animal abuse and a murder-for-hire plot involving Big Cat Rescue CEO Carole Baskin. The rivalry between Maldonado-Passage and Baskin was the subject of the 2020 Netflix docuseries “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.”

“Right now I don’t want anyone’s pity and I’m sure Carole will have her own party over this!” he said.

Maldonado-Passage concluded his Instagram post by making another plea for release.

“What I need is the world to be my voice to be released, they have the proof I DID NOT DO THIS! And there is no reason for the district attorney to drag this out, So I can go home and get treatment on my own or enjoy what life I have left with my loved ones! Say a prayer everyone & be my voice,” he wrote.

The second season of “Tiger King” is set to premiere on Nov. 17. According to Netflix, it focuses on “the motivations, backstories and secrets of America’s most notorious big cat owners.”

“We thought the mayhem was over. But we’ve only scratched the surface,” the streaming platform said.