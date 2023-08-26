HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – WWE Friday Night Smackdown is coming to Hershey this Friday, September 1, so what should those attending the event expect?

According to the WWE website, wrestlers being advertised for the event are John Cena, Bianca Belair, Iyo Sky, LA Knight, Austin Theory, and Bobby Lashley.

On the August 25 Smackdown, they announced one match and that Jimmy Uso will return for the first time since his brother Jey quit WWE.

The one match announced for Friday is United States Champion Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar versus Austin Theory and Grayson Waller.

Of course, the most anticipated return will be one of the greatest ever to do it, John Cena.

Although many people can not see John Cena, his music will still hit and you’ll see his jean shorts, bright-colored shirt, arm bands, and a hat.

I expect that John Cena and LA Knight could have a promo together, but with LA Knight being a face, he may not want to interrupt Cena.

No one knows Cena’s purpose for coming to Smackdown this Friday, but it may be to set up his first-ever trip to India where he will have a match on September 8.

So let me talk to ya about L.A. Knight, YEAH!

Knight is as over as anyone can be. As soon as his music hits the crowd erupts.

LA Knight shirts are all over the place and half the signs are all about Knight.

Coming into this event, the Miz and Knight have been feuding and have a match for the next premier live event.

If Knight and Cena don’t get in the ring together, I expect the Miz to interrupt Knight and have their last promo battle.

Jimmy making his return to Smackdown will build off of Jey leaving the WWE.

The Bloodline drama continues even without Roman being present.

Will Jimmy cry out to Jey and will Jey be in attendance for the show?

Will Solo be missing or will Paul Heyman make an appearance?

The rest of the show will consist of the tag match involving Mysterio with Escobar and Theory with Waller.

I fully expect Theory to make the pin on Escobar and gain momentum going into Payback for his match with Mysterio for the United States Championship.

The rest of the show is a mystery but why not try to guess what could happen, after all these are spoilers, not predictions.

Iyo Sky just retained her Championship against Zelina Vega this past Friday, so what’s next for Sky?

Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair have been itching for a chance to fight Sky.

But Sky is not set to defend her Championship on the Payback PLE.

Does this mean there won’t be a last-second match set up for the PLE?

All roads lead to Sky not defending her Championship at the event, but I do expect Sky to be in Hershey with Damage Control (Dakota Kia and Bayley.)

WWE is advertising Sky to be at the event as seen above, but what do they have in store?

Bobby Lashley is also advertised on the WWE website, so we can predict that the Street Profits will be at the event as well, whether that be a match or a backstage promo.

The event is set to start at 7:45 p.m. but I suggest getting to the arena early as there is usually a dark match before the show begins.

The show will run from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. and have a dark match after the show has concluded. Usually, the dark match after the show involves members of Monday Night RAW.

The commercial for the event is promoting the Miz versus Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship, could this be the dark match?

A limited number of tickets are still available here for the show.