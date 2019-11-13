John Legend is People Magazine’s 2019 sexiest man alive

John Legend, singer, songwriter, producer, and actor, is now People Magazine’s sexiest man alive.

Country singer and “The Voice” coach Blake Shelton made the announcement on an episode of “The Voice” Tuesday night, gifting Legend with a pair of booty jorts.

The entertainer tells people in this week’s cover story, “Everyone’s going to be picking me apart to see if I’m sexy enough to hold this title. I’m also following Idris Elba, which is not fair and is not nice to me!”

Legend says his parents taught him to remain humble and kind, “treating other people the way you want to be treated.”

Legend is People’s 34th sexiest man alive.