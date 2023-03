PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Singer, songwriter, and guitarist John Mayer will be bringing his “Solo Tour” to Philadelphia next fall.

According to the Wells Fargo Center, Mayo will be performing on Saturday, Oct. 7 at 8 p.m.

Tickets are set to go on sale on March 31 at 9:00 a.m. You can view more ticket information by clicking here.

Mayer will also be performing nearby in Baltimore, Maryland at the CFG Bank Arena on Oct. 20.